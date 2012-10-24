版本:
France checked Peugeot guarantees meet EU rules-govt

PARIS Oct 24 France's Socialist government has checked that its plan to provide 7 billion euros in financial guarantees to the lending arm of ailing carmaker PSA Peugeot Citreon complies with EU rules, the government's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"We have checked that all this is Euro-compatible," Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

