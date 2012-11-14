RPT-Peugeot in talks with India's Tata over alliance -magazine

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
BERLIN Nov 14 French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen is in talks with India's Tata Motors Ltd over a potential alliance, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed company sources.
Peugeot chief executive Philippe Varin is looking for an alternative should cooperation with General Motors and its European Opel division collapse, the magazine said.
GM and Peugeot have halted talks on a deeper tie-up amid misgivings about the French carmaker's worsening finances and government-backed bailout, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.
A Peugeot spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd