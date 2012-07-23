UPDATE 2-Peugeot seeks state aid to save plant - sources

* Peugeot seeks state aid to avert second closure - sources

* Peugeot close to labour deal with Sevelnord unions - sources

By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, July 23 PSA Peugeot Citroen wants government aid on top of wage concessions as a condition for averting a second French auto plant closure, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Peugeot, which announced one closure and 8,000 job cuts earlier this month, is seeking tax breaks or other support for its northern French Sevelnord plant before committing to build a new vehicle there, according to three people briefed on the demand by company officials.

"They told us they were asking for significant government aid," one of the sources said on Monday. The support could come from national or regional public coffers, according to another.

A French government spokeswoman could not be reached for comment. Peugeot declined to say whether it had requested aid for the plant.

"For Sevelnord, the main issue is to reach agreement with the unions," company spokesman Pierre-Olivier Salmon said.

The automaker said on Monday it had agreed to build commercial vans for Toyota based on its own models currently assembled at the plant, which employs 2,700 workers.

But without improvements in competitiveness including labour concessions, Peugeot reiterated it was unlikely to choose Sevelnord for a future generation of midsize vans needed to keep the plant running.

Peugeot's European production sites are struggling with excess capacity amid plunging demand for vehicles in crisis-hit Europe. The carmaker announced 8,000 job cuts and the closure of its Aulnay plant near Paris on July 12, drawing the ire of France's new Socialist government and unions.

The company had opened talks with Sevelnord unions in May by demanding a two-year pay freeze, reduced leave and more flexibility in working time and transfers inside and outside the company.

Without the productivity improvement, the next generation of midsize vans would be moved to Peugeot's factory in Vigo, north-west Spain, unions say they were told.

Workers' representatives may sign the agreement this week after winning limited concessions from management, two of the sources said.

Sevelnord will start building delivery vans for Toyota next year, based on the existing Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy models, under the plans announced on Monday.

Peugeot and Toyota will also develop a future van programme, the companies said, without naming a production site. The companies, which already build small cars together in a Czech joint venture, said the vans deal would continue beyond 2020.

Paris-based Peugeot currently operates the Sevelnord factory with Fiat, but the Italian automaker is exiting the venture and phasing out production of its Scudo model.

Located near the city of Valenciennes, Sevelnord assembled 94,000 vans last year, of which 20,000 were for Fiat and the remainder for the Peugeot and Citroen brands.

The deal with Toyota would initially see the Japanese automaker purchase 5,000-10,000 vans annually, according to an earlier report in French weekly La Tribune.