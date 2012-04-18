UPDATE 1-Peugeot, Toyota in factory-sharing talks-Sarkozy

PARIS, April 18 PSA Peugeot Citroen
and Toyota are in talks to share vehicle production at
a factory in northern France, President Nicolas Sarkozy said in
a newspaper interview.
Sarkozy, who last week summoned Peugeot Chief Executive
Philippe Varin for discussions on another threatened plant, told
La Voix du Nord that the Sevelnord facility was likely to be
saved by the new partnership.
"Sevelnord will be OK," the French president was quoted as
saying, before adding that he had raised the plant's future with
Varin. "My understanding is that there's a deal in discussion
with Toyota for light commercial vehicles."
The French president did not say whether Toyota was the only
potential Sevelnord partner in talks with Peugeot.
Europe's auto industry is grappling with excess capacity and
cut-throat price competition as overall demand sags under the
weight of the debt crisis. All major car makers except
Volkswagen lost money in the region last year.
Auto workers at Peugeot and alliance partner General Motors
are bracing for a fight with management as both car
makers prepare to cut European capacity.
The Sevelnord factory near Valenciennes employs some 2,800
workers and produces Peugeot Expert, Citroen Jumpy and Fiat
Scudo delivery vans. The Italian automaker plans to
withdraw from the venture in 2017, and Varin said in January
that Peugeot needed another partner to take Fiat's place.
"There's nothing definitive with any new partner," a Peugeot
spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the terms of Fiat's
withdrawal had yet to be finalised.
Even if a new partner is found, "we would need to ensure
that the Sevelnord site is as competitive as possible
alternatives", the spokesman said. He cited French labour taxes
as a factor weighing on the plant's future.
Toyota, which has ruled out buying a stake in Sevelnord,
declined to comment on Sarkozy's remarks or say whether there
were plans for the factory to assemble vehicles under the
Japanese automaker's brand.
Peugeot unions are seeking to put feared plant closures at
the centre of France's presidential election campaign, which
culminates with a second round of voting on May 6.
Sarkozy, trailing Socialist challenger Francois Hollande in
opinion polls, summoned Varin for talks on April 14 after
workers from Peugeot's Aulnay plant near Paris organised a
protest outside his campaign headquarters.