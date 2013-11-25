Peugeot to confirm Carlos Tavares as CEO-in-waiting: sources

| PARIS
PARIS Nov 25 PSA Peugeot Citroen
summoned worker representatives and held an emergency board
meeting to name former Renault second-in-command Carlos Tavares
as Chief Executive Philippe Varin's successor, sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Peugeot has scheduled a briefing for union officials later
in the day following a board meeting at which the appointment
was presented on Monday, according to three people who asked not
to be identified.
A Peugeot spokesman declined to comment.
The 55-year-old former Renault-Nissan executive will serve
as Varin's no.2 for an interim period before taking charge of
the troubled French carmaker next year, one of the sources said.
Varin, 61, had his Peugeot contract renewed for for four
years in May. The former steel industry boss is preparing
Peugeot for deeper alliance with China's Dongfeng.