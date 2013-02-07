UPDATE 2-Peugeot loss widened by 4.13 billion euro charge

* Peugeot slashes book value of plants, other auto assets
* Impairment reflects auto market gloom - CFO
* Includes 243 mln euros on operating profit
By Sophie Sassard and Laurence Frost
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 7 PSA Peugeot Citroen
slashed the book value of its plants and other
automotive assets by 28 percent, in a writedown adding 4.13
billion euros ($5.53 billion) to its 2012 net loss to reflect
Europe's worsening market outlook.
The struggling French carmaker, due to report full-year
earnings on Feb. 13, said on Thursday the impairment charge was
prompted by new accounting guidelines as well as diminishing
hopes for a European auto recovery.
"There was a realisation in the second half that the crisis
was going to be longer than expected," Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told reporters at a briefing in
Paris.
The writedown, which also trims 243 million euros from
Peugeot's second-half operating profit, is "completely
reversible" when market conditions improve, Chatillon said.
"This is purely an accounting adjustment which has nothing
to do with operations."
But the writedown to Peugeot's automotive assets, which
stood at 14.6 billion euros on June 30, comes on top of
operational headaches at Europe's second-biggest automaker.
Peugeot, one of the companies worst hit by the region's
protracted car sales slump, is cutting 8,000 jobs and closing a
factory to stem losses approaching 200 million euros a month.
The company has pledged to return to breakeven late in 2014.
Prior to Thursday's announcement, analysts were forecasting
a 1.52 billion euro loss for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Peugeot was removed from France's benchmark CAC 40 stock
index last year as its market capitalisation shrank.
In guidelines issued on Nov. 16, France's AMF market
regulator urged companies to set more realistic asset valuations
in light of expected cash flows.
The move has prompted a number of writedowns including
charges totalling 7.4 billion euros at French bank Credit
Agricole over the past three months.
Peugeot's writedown includes a 3 billion euro impairment
charge to auto-division assets and 879 million euros to the
value of deferred taxes.
The Paris-based company said the writedown did not affect
its plans to reduce cash burn by half this year or its earlier 3
billion euro net debt forecast for the end of 2012.