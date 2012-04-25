UPDATE 2-Peugeot says market tough as Europe weighs

* Q1 sales decline 7 pct, automotive sales fall 14 pct

* Group revenue 14.3 bln euros, vs forecast 13.9 bln

* Keeps targets for auto market decline in Europe, France

* Expects net debt to fall significantly in 2012

* Shares up 3.6 pct, after 35 pct drop in previous 5 wks

By James Regan and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, April 25 PSA Peugeot Citroen, France's biggest carmaker, forecast a tough second quarter, saying demand continued to sag in its domestic and core southern European markets, sending first-quarter sales down 7 percent.

Revenue fell to 14.3 billion euros ($18.9 billion), compared with a forecast for 13.9 billion in a Thomson Reuters poll. Sales in its automotive division fell 14 percent to 9.72 billion euros.

"The competitive environment remained difficult during the quarter, with pricing pressure similar to the last quarter of 2011 and markets in southern Europe worsened considerably, with an unfavourable impact on the group's country mix," PSA said.

"This environment should last throughout the first half of the year."

Peugeot is trying to reduce its dependence on Europe, which it sees remaining sluggish, through a push into China and an alliance with U.S. automaker General Motors designed eventually to cut $2 billion of the carmakers' annual costs.

Along with Italian peer Fiat, Peugeot was among the biggest casualties of Europe's shrinking car market in the quarter, when its deliveries plunged 17 percent, outpacing the region's 7.3 percent contraction, according to data from the Association of European Automakers (ACEA).

All major car makers except Volkswagen lost money in Europe last year. In the U.S., by contrast, where Peugeot does not sell cars, first quarter sales surged a four-year high, while Asian markets like India and China have also seen growth rates picking up.

Peugeot repeated on Wednesday that it expected the auto market to shrink 5 percent this year in Europe and 10 percent in France, giving no earnings guidance for 2012.

The car maker, Europe's No.2 after Volkswagen, did say it achieved nearly half of its 1.5 billion euros asset disposal plan in the first quarter and that net debt should decline significantly this year despite negative operational free cash flow before one-time items.

"PSA sales are not worse than expected, but there are still a lot of uncertainties ahead," Barclays Capital analyst Kristina Church said. "They said the free cash flow figure is going to be bad, but how bad is the question."

Shares in Peugeot, which is also holding its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, were up 3.6 percent at 9.25 euros by 0934 GMT, slightly paring a 35 percent plunge in the previous five weeks and outperforming a 2.4 percent gain in the European sector index.

Peugeot's current market capitalisation is 3.25 billion euros.

Shares in rival Renault, which publishes sales figures after the market closes on Wednesday, were up 3.9 percent. Car parts group Valeo, which posted a 14 percent rise in quarterly sales, was up 9 percent.

CHINA PLANS

Peugeot told analysts in a conference call that it saw no difficulty in selling a stake in its profitable Gefco logistics business this year, which it said had attracted large interest from private equity funds and industrial investors.

Peugeot also said it expected the pricing situation to improve in the second half of the year.

"We don't enjoy a good situation at the beginning of this year, but it will improve in H2," finance chief Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told analysts. "I won't quantify at this stage and will update you in H1."

Goldman Sachs analysts forecast the automotive unit will generate an operating loss of 766 million euros for 2012 "as a result of weaker sales and strong pricing pressure", they said in a note.

Peugeot makes a higher proportion of its vehicles in its home market than Renault and is being punished by the relative inflation of French labour costs and growing excess plant capacity.

In an effort to reduce the group's dependence on saturated European markets, chief executive Philippe Varin is pushing an ambitious Chinese expansion led by higher-end Citroen DS models soon to be launched in China and shown this week at the Beijing auto show.

Peugeot said it was targeting 5 percent market share in China for its Peugeot brand by 2015. It is aiming for a 3 percent share for Citroen.

In India, meanwhile, Peugeot said at the auto show on Tuesday that it may build cars with General Motors, effectively scrapping a planned 650 million euros investment in its own factory there.

Peugeot said on Wednesday that the alliance with General Motors was on track and that it would finalise and implement key projects in the second half of the year. The committee heading up the alliance planned to meet with GM in Detroit on May 9.