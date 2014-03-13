U.S. news readers less engaged when referred by Facebook -study

| March 13
March 13 Readers of some of the top U.S. news
sites are more engaged when they go directly to the website
rather than through Facebook, according to a study from
the Pew Research Center released on Monday.
The research found that users who come directly to a news
site spend about three times as long per visit, or almost five
minutes on average. Those who find the news by searching or
through Facebook spend about two minutes.
Direct visitors also view about five times as many pages per
month as those coming through Facebook referrals or through
search engines such as Google Inc.
The study is revealing because increasingly news
organizations are relying on social media platforms to
distribute content especially to reach younger readers.
And yet the research shows that those readers who come to an
article or video through Facebook are younger and more fickle in
their loyalties.
The Pew study, conducted in collaboration with the John S.
and James L. Knight Foundation, analyzed Internet traffic from
online measurement firm comScore Inc to 26 of the most
popular news sites during April, May and June of 2013. They
included sites owned by Yahoo Inc, AOL Inc's
Huffington Post, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox
News, the New York Times Co, BuzzFeed and the BBC.
The report looked at three ways people come to news
articles: directly, through Facebook and through searching.
The study analyzed the online reading behavior of 1 million
people who use desktop or laptop computers. Data from a smaller
group of readers on smartphones and mobile devices suggested a
similar pattern, the authors said.
"Converting social media or search eyeballs to dedicated
readers is difficult to do," the authors of the report wrote.
"Even sites such as digital native BuzzFeed and National
Public Radio's npr.org, which have an unusually high level of
Facebook traffic, saw much greater engagement from those who
came in directly."
Some of the sites that exhibited high levels of engagement
included Foxnews.com, where the average visitor spent almost
eight minutes per visit. By comparison, the average visitor to
CNN spent about a minute and a half.
The range of sites getting referral traffic from Facebook
varied. The New York Times for instance gets 37 percent of its
traffic from direct visitors and only 7 percent from Facebook.
BuzzFeed receives 32 percent of its referrals directly while
50 percent are from Facebook.
"Facebook and search are critical for bringing added
eyeballs to individual stories, and they do so in droves," the
authors wrote.
"But the connection a news organization has with any
individual coming to their website via search or Facebook is
quite limited."