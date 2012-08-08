Peyto profit falls on lower oil and gas prices

Aug 8 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp
posted a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit due to
lower oil and gas prices.
Second-quarter net income fell to C$18.2 million, or 13
Canadian cents per share, from C$32.7 million, or 25 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Oil and gas sales fell 29 percent to C$68.9 million, while
overall net revenue was down 12 percent at C$80.5 million.
The company's realized natural gas price fell 35 percent
compared to a year ago and its realized price for oil and
natural gas liquids (NGL) fell 15 percent.
The company also said it will execute most of its C$450
million drilling program in the second half of this year.
Peyto said in July it will buy Open Range Energy Corp
as it vies for a larger slice of the Alberta deep basin
area.
The company's shares closed at C$20.85 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.