SEC accuses consultant, friend of insider trading ahead of P.F. Chang deal

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued a consultant and his friend on Wednesday for engaging in insider trading based on confidential information about an impending acquisition offer for P.F. Chang's China Bistro.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, the SEC said that Richard Condon, a consultant to Panda Restaurant Group, tipped Jonathan Ross to details about the bidding process for P.F. Chang's.
Panda was involved in the bidding process but ultimately did not make a tender offer for P.F. Chang's, which instead announced in May 2012 that it would sell itself to Centerbridge Partners for $1.1 billion.
The SEC reached a settlement with a third individual in the case, Ali Sagheb, who agreed to pay $19,829. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.