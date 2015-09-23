SEC accuses consultant, friend of insider trading ahead of P.F. Chang deal

Sept 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued a consultant and his friend on Wednesday for engaging in insider trading based on confidential information about an impending acquisition offer for P.F. Chang's China Bistro.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, the SEC said that Richard Condon, a consultant to Panda Restaurant Group, tipped Jonathan Ross to details about the bidding process for P.F. Chang's.

Panda was involved in the bidding process but ultimately did not make a tender offer for P.F. Chang's, which instead announced in May 2012 that it would sell itself to Centerbridge Partners for $1.1 billion.

The SEC reached a settlement with a third individual in the case, Ali Sagheb, who agreed to pay $19,829. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)