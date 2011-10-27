UPDATE 1-PF Chang's Q3 results miss estimates

(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc
posted a profit that came in below market estimates for the
third straight quarter as recent price increases put off
budget-conscious diners.
The company said third-quarter comparable store sales fell
3.7 percent at its Bistro chain, and decreased 3.6 percent at
its Pei Wei chain mainly due to declines in guest traffic.
KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $300.6 mln $303.5 mln $308.4 mln
Net income* $6.3 mln -- $10.5 mln
GAAP EPS $0.29 $0.32 $0.45
Note: * Net Income attributable to P.F. Chang's China Bistro
Shareholders
* Keeps full-year profit outlook of $1.60-$1.70 per share
* Sees revenue to be flat to slightly down for the rest of
the year
* To open two new bistro restaurants during the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2011
* Expects FY 2011 restaurant operating income to decline
about 150 basis points compared to fiscal 2010MARKET REACTION /
COMMENTARY:
* Scottsdale, Arizona-based P.F. Chang's shares, which have
fallen about 47 percent this year, closed at $30.15 on Wednesday
on Nasdaq.
BACKGROUND / LINKS
* P.F. Chang's has been hiking menu prices at both its
chains to combat rising input costs.
* The restaurant operator has been expanding its presence in
international markets including Mexico City, Argentina, Chile
and Colombia.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan and Chris Peters in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)