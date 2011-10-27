版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四 20:33 BJT

UPDATE 1-PF Chang's Q3 results miss estimates

 (Follows alerts)	
 Oct 27 P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc 
posted a profit that came in below market estimates for the
third straight quarter as recent price increases put off
budget-conscious diners.	
 The company said third-quarter comparable store sales fell
3.7 percent at its Bistro chain, and decreased 3.6 percent at 
its Pei Wei chain mainly due to declines in guest traffic.	
 	
 KEY POINTS:         Q3 2011       I/B/E/S       Q3 2010
  Revenue         $300.6 mln    $303.5 mln    $308.4 mln
  Net income*     $6.3 mln      --            $10.5 mln
  GAAP EPS        $0.29         $0.32         $0.45
 	
  Note: * Net Income attributable to P.F. Chang's China Bistro
Shareholders	
 * Keeps full-year profit outlook of $1.60-$1.70 per share
 * Sees revenue to be flat to slightly down for the rest of
the year
 * To open two new bistro restaurants during the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2011
 * Expects FY 2011 restaurant operating income to decline
about 150 basis points compared to fiscal 2010MARKET REACTION /
COMMENTARY:
 * Scottsdale, Arizona-based P.F. Chang's shares, which have
fallen about 47 percent this year, closed at $30.15 on Wednesday
on Nasdaq.

    BACKGROUND / LINKS	
 * P.F. Chang's has been hiking menu prices at both its
chains to combat rising input costs.
 * The restaurant operator has been expanding its presence in
international markets including Mexico City, Argentina, Chile
and Colombia.  

	
 (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan and Chris Peters in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐