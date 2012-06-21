Centerbridge again extends P.F. Chang's deadline

June 20 Centerbridge Partners has given shareholders of P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc another eight days to tender their shares as it seeks to complete the purchase of the restaurant chain.

In May, Centerbridge struck a deal to buy P.F. Chang's for $51.50 per share, or $1.1 billion. Under terms of the deal, 83 percent of shares had to be tendered for it to go through.

As of the close of business, 14.3 million shares, or 67.6 percent, had been tendered. The new deadline is June 28 at midnight New York time. After a first extension, shareholders were given until 5 p.m. on June 20.

P.F. Chang's shares closed down four cents at $51.37 on Wednesday.