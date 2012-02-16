UPDATE 1-P.F.Chang's sees promise in promotions, new food

FEB 16 P.F. Chang's China Bistro
posted disappointing fourth-quarter results and issued weak
forecasts for 2012, but its shares rose 2 percent
after it said promotions and new menu items were boosting
results so far this year.
The company, which operates namesake Bistro restaurants and
the smaller Pei Wei quick-service chain, has been reworking its
food offerings and special deals after earlier efforts to raise
prices dented traffic and sales.
KEY POINTS
Q4 2011 Estimate* Q4 2010
Revenue $309.8 mln $311.2 mln
Net income $4.1 mln $14.7 mln
EPS $0.19 $0.64
- Analysts, on average, were expecting a fourth-quarter
profit of 45 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear whether that was directly
comparable to reported net or adjusted per-share results.
- During the latest quarter, P.F. Chang's took charges
related to closing two Bistro and three Pei Wei restaurants.
Those charges were partially offset by gains from lower taxes
and adjustments to the share-based compensation for its co-chief
executives.
- Sales at restaurants open at least 18 months fell 2.4
percent at its Bistro restaurants and were down 1.9 percent at
Pei Wei. In both cases, the drops were due to declines in guest
traffic.
- The company said on a conference call with analysts that
its "Red Envelope" promotion as well as new menu items at both
Bistro and Pei Wei restaurants were delivering improved results
in the current quarter.
- The company forecast earnings of $1.50 to $1.60 per share
in 2012 and 34 cents to 36 cents per share for the first
quarter. Analysts, on average, were looking for a 2012 profit of
$1.61 and first-quarter earnings of 42 cents.
- It also announced an agreement to take a 51 percent stake
in True Food Kitchen, a health-oriented chain, by converting its
loan to the chain into a majority equity ownership position.
MARKET REACTION
- P.F. Chang's shares rose 2 percent to $35.34 in early
trading on the Nasdaq.
BACKGROUND/LINKS
- Popular restaurant chains like McDonald's Corp,
Starbucks Corp and Chipotle Mexican Grill have
raised menu prices with no apparent pushback from diners.
- U.S. diners remain value-conscious amid still high
unemployment. P.F. Chang's, Olive Garden parent Darden
Restaurants Inc and other chains in the full-service
segment are getting squeezed by both fast-food chains like
McDonald's and so-called fast-casual chains like Chipotle and
Panera Bread Co.
Note:
* Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.