版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 03:36 BJT

Pfizer considers purchase of India's Agila Specialties-report

Jan 14 Pfizer Inc is considering buying India's Agila Specialties, the injectable-medicines unit of Indian drug supplier Strides Arcolab Ltd, for a possible price of $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Pfizer is doing due diligence and a deal could be reached this quarter, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

A Pfizer spokeswoman said the company does not comment on market rumors or speculation.

Agila makes cancer treatments and antibiotics, Bloomberg said.

Pfizer shares were up 23 cents at $26.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐