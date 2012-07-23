Pfizer, J&J Alzheimer's drug fails one of 4 big trials

July 23 Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment failed to prove effective in one of four high-stakes late-stage trials of the medicine.

The trial involved individuals who carry a variation of a gene called ApoE4 that makes them far more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. Pfizer said it and its partner Johnson & Johnson will continue with three other late-stage trials of their medicine, called bapineuzumab, based upon a review by independent safety monitors.