2012年 7月 24日

Pfizer, J&J Alzheimer's drug fails one of 4 big trials

July 23 Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment failed to prove effective in one of four high-stakes late-stage trials of the medicine.

The trial involved individuals who carry a variation of a gene called ApoE4 that makes them far more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. Pfizer said it and its partner Johnson & Johnson will continue with three other late-stage trials of their medicine, called bapineuzumab, based upon a review by independent safety monitors.

