UPDATE 3-Pfizer subpoenaed in U.S. intravenous saline solution probe

By Nate Raymond
BOSTON, April 19 Pfizer Inc has received
grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department in
connection with an antitrust investigation focusing on
drugmakers that market intravenous saline solutions.
The drugmaker disclosed the subpoenas in a statement on
Wednesday after ICU Medical Inc, which recently
acquired Pfizer's global infusion therapy business, and Baxter
International Inc said they received similar subpoenas.
ICU Medical said the probe related to Hospira Infusion
Systems, which it purchased in February from Pfizer, after
Pfizer had acquired it in a merger with Hospira Inc in 2015.
"Pfizer can confirm that it has received grand jury
subpoenas in connection with an investigation by the U.S.
Department of Justice, Antitrust Division and we are evaluating
the requests," Pfizer said.
A Pfizer spokeswoman said the probe related to intravenous
saline solutions. The Justice Department declined to comment.
The probe comes amid a shortage of intravenous saline
solutions commonly used to hydrate hospital patients that dates
back to late 2013, when drug companies began notifying hospitals
that they might experience delivery delays.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January 2014 added
the solutions to its drug shortage list, saying the shortage was
triggered by factors including increased hospital demand,
potentially related to the flu season.
In 2015, a bipartisan group of four U.S. senators asked the
Federal Trade Commission to probe three companies that they said
supplied all the saline solution used in the United States:
Baxter, Hospira and B. Braun.
The senators said that since the shortage began, prices had
risen 200 percent to 300 percent.
“It is promising that the Department of Justice is moving
forward with an investigation to get to the bottom of the causes
of this shortage and whether anticompetitive behavior is
unfairly driving up healthcare costs,” Democratic Senator Amy
Klobuchar, one of the four senators, said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who also had called
for an investigation, on Wednesday said the Justice Department's
probe was "an important step toward getting to the bottom of any
possible illegal collusion by saline solution manufacturers."
On Friday, Baxter said one of its employees received a grand
jury subpoena issued by U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of Pennsylvania. ICU Medical on Tuesday said it
received a similar subpoena.
ICU Medical and Baxter said the subpoenas sought documents
and testimony about the manufacturing, selling, pricing and
shortages of intravenous solutions, including saline, and
communications with competitors.
Baxter and ICU Medical have said they are cooperating with
the probe and that they have also received information requests
from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
Baxter and Hospira also face a lawsuit that seeks class
action status accusing them of conspiring to fix prices for
intravenous saline solution.
