2012年 3月 29日

Astellas extends deal to sell Pfizer's Lipitor in Japan

TOKYO, March 28 Pfizer Inc said on Thursday that it has agreed to license Astellas Pharma Inc to make and sell its Lipitor cholesterol drug in Japan to March 2021, extending the term of the previous agreement by five years.

