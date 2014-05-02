Pfizer commits to UK research hub in Astra battle

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 2 U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer Inc has told Prime Minister David Cameron it will retain British jobs and a planned scientific research hub in Cambridge if it succeeds in its bid to take over rival AstraZeneca .
Pfizer laid out a number of pledges in a letter to Cameron, including establishing the combined company's corporate and tax residence in England and completing a substantial R&D innovation hub in Cambridge, eastern England.
Pfizer also vowed that 20 percent of the combined company's total R&D workforce would be in Britain if the deal goes ahead.
"We would like to assure the government of our long term commitment to the UK where Pfizer already employs a significant number of colleagues across Research, Commercial, and Administrative roles," the company said on Friday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.