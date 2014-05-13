Pfizer says keen to engage with AstraZeneca board

LONDON May 13 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
kept up the pressure on bid target AstraZeneca on
Tuesday, saying its offer represented compelling value for a
company which would otherwise face challenges as a standalone
firm.
Pfizer released a statement to set out its case for the
deal, just hours before its chief executive appears in front of
a British parliamentary committee to explain why he wants to
acquire Britain's second largest drugmaker.
AstraZeneca has rejected a $106 billion bid from Pfizer but
the U.S. group is widely expected to return with a higher offer
later this week.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)