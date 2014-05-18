Pfizer planning to make sweetened bid for AstraZeneca PLC: WSJ

BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.64
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports earnings for the first quarter 2017
NEW YORK May 18 Pfizer Inc was planning to make a sweetened bid for AstraZeneca PLC on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Pfizer, which has already been rebuffed more than once by AstraZeneca, first approached it late last year about a trans-Atlantic tie-up that would rank as one of the healthcare industry's biggest ever, WSJ reported.
The U.S. pharmaceutical company's most recent offer, made at the beginning of the month and worth about $106 billion, was rejected by AstraZeneca's board. Pfizer may walk away from the proposed deal if its latest takeover offer is rejected, WSJ said, citing sources. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports earnings for the first quarter 2017
* Adient's seating mechanisms joint venture announces plans for a new 90,000 square-meter plant in Changshu China
* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- co, Aphria Inc announced plans today for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in maritime provinces and Quebec