Pfizer considers raising bid for AstraZeneca -Bloomberg

May 12 Pfizer Inc is planning to return
with a higher bid for British rival AstraZeneca Plc
before the U.S. drugmaker considers going hostile, Bloomberg
reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The new offer will increase the value modestly above the
current 50 pounds ($84.36) per share level while increasing the
cash portion, two people familiar with the matter told
Bloomberg. (r.reuters.com/deg39v)
Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca could not be reached for comment
outside of business hours.
On May 2, AstraZeneca turned down a sweetened Pfizer cash
and stock offer that valued the British company at 63 billion
pounds ($106 billion).
($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)