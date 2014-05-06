UK's Osborne says would back Pfizer-AstraZeneca deal if it delivers jobs

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON May 6 Britain's finance minister George Osborne said the government would support a possible takeover of pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer provided such a deal delivered jobs for Britons.
"Our sole interest here is in securing good jobs in Britain, good manufacturing jobs, good science jobs," Osborne said when asked by reporters about a possible deal.
"That's what I'm interested in and we'll support any arrangement that delivers that for Britain," he said. (Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: