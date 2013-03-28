版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 29日 星期五 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer fails to win dismissal of shareholder class action lawsuit over Celebrex, Bextra

March 28 Pfizer Inc : * Fails to win dismissal of shareholder class action lawsuit over celebrex,

bextra -- court ruling * Wins dismissal of some but not all claims * Shareholders accused Pfizer of fraudulently misrepresenting cardiovascular

risks associated with celebrex, bextra * Judge says premature to conclude that Pfizer made no material misstatements

or omissions * Decision issued by U.S. district judge laura Taylor swain in Manhattan
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐