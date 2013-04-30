BRIEF-Pfizer says expects Prevnar sales to stengthen later in year

BRIEF-Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 bln in U.S. IPO - WSJ
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
April 30 Pfizer Inc : * Says will take three years to evaluate possible split of company * Says aims to manage patent-protected drug business, generic drug business as
separate operations * Says expects prevnar sales to strengthen later this year
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers