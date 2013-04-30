版本:
2013年 4月 30日

BRIEF-Pfizer says expects Prevnar sales to stengthen later in year

April 30 Pfizer Inc : * Says will take three years to evaluate possible split of company * Says aims to manage patent-protected drug business, generic drug business as

separate operations * Says expects prevnar sales to strengthen later this year
