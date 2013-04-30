版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 30日 星期二 23:51 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer says has understanding from FDA on needed steps for Remoxy pain drug

April 30 Pfizer Inc : * Says has had discussions with FDA on possible resubmssion of marketing

application for remoxy pain drug * CEO says has "clear understanding" from FDA of what is required before

resubmitting application for drug, partnered with DURECT Corp
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐