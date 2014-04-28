BRIEF-Pfizer says big incentive for re-approaching Astra is potential lower tax rate

April 28 Pfizer Inc:
* Pfizer CEO says merger with Astrazeneca would
particlarly
enhance pfizer's oncology, immunology, inflammation,
diabetes, cardiology
programs
* Pfizer CEO says merger would boost Pfizer earnings the first
full year after
deal is completed
* Pfizer CEO says EPS growth would accelerate in subsequent
years
* Pfizer CEO says company will be "disciplined" in regard to
price it would pay
for Astrazeneca
* Pfizer CFO reaffirms that potential breakup of pfizer's three
main existing
businesses would not be possible until 2017
* Pfizer CFO says 70 to 90 percent of its cash is usually
located outside U.S.;
some would be used to purchase Astrazeneca
* Pfizer CEO says merger with astrzeneca would "exactly" fit
pfizer's recent
strategy
* Pfizer CEO says favorable data in trials of its experimental
drugs puts
Pfizer in "position of strength" to pursue merger
* Pfizer CEO says he believes attempts to take over Astrazeneca
will remain
friendly, and satisfy both Astrazeneca shareholders and astra
management
* Pfizer CEO says merger also makes sense now because of recent
favorable
trends for astrazeneca's cancer drugs, recent merger and
acquisition trends
in industry
* Pfizer CEO says astraeneca deal would be "best use of
pfizer's capital"
* Pfizer CFO says lower expected Pfizer taxes would be a big
benefit of
potential merger
* Pfizer CEO says a big reason Pfizer is making new bid for
Astrazeneca is
because it realized how uncompetitive it is to do deals with
U.S. tax rates
* Pfizer CEO says "too premature to speculate" who would become
CEO of combined
pfizer/astrazeneca