BRIEF-Pfizer says looking at other deals, declines comment on interest in AstraZeneca

July 29 Pfizer Inc : * CEO, in investor conference call, says feels current company strategy "right on" despite revenue growth

challenges * CEO says company still interested in acquisitions following unsuccessful

efforts to buy Astrazeneca * CEO says looking at other potential deals; says tax inversion would be one

"part" of value consideration * CFO says company entering "final innings" in terms of cost-reduction

opportunities * CEO says its shareholders appreciated company "capital discipline" in its

Astrazeneca takeover attempts * CEO, citing U.K. takeover rules, says "it's best to remain silent" about

company intentions regarding Astrazeneca