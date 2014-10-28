BRIEF-Pfizer CEO says inversion deals still one potential option for company

Oct 28 Pfizer Inc : * CEO says inversion deals still one potential option for company * CEO says still believes tax inversion deals, on case by case basis, can offer

"meaningful value" * CEO says unpredictability of future treasury changes that could further

affect inversions is "worrisome" * CEO says new U.S. Treasury rules make inversions more difficult and change the timing of "realization of value" * CEO said interested in acquiring immuno-oncology drugs to integrate with

company's existing programs * Pfizer Says biosimilars moving ahead well in clinical trials * Pfizer Says annual market for biosimilars should rise from $1 billion now to more than $18 billion by 2020 * CEO says U.S. tax reform unlikely until after 2016 election; White House

would have to take the lead