版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 00:13 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer CEO says company doesn't need to do a big deal

Jan 27 Pfizer Inc : * CEO says company doesn't need to do a big deal, would consider worthwhile

acquisitions * Says tax inversions will remain a fertile area of interest given high u.s.

tax rate, depending on deal prices and conditions
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐