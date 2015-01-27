BRIEF-Pfizer CEO says company doesn't need to do a big deal

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
Jan 27 Pfizer Inc : * CEO says company doesn't need to do a big deal, would consider worthwhile
acquisitions * Says tax inversions will remain a fertile area of interest given high u.s.
tax rate, depending on deal prices and conditions
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: