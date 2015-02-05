版本:
2015年 2月 5日

BRIEF-Pfizer says Hospira deal would not delay possible breakup of Pfizer by 2017

Feb 5 Pfizer Inc : * Says Hospira deal would not delay timing of possible breakup of

Pfizer by 2017 * CEO says likes the hospital pump business and aims to remain in it * CFO says it would have to pay a $500 million breakup fee if it were to

abandon Hospira deal * CFO says company buying Hospira "at a fair price," will be partially financed

by overseas Pfizer cash * CFO says deal would not change pfizer's expected 2015 tax rate of about 25

percent * CEO says does not expect hospira's biosimilars partnership with celltrion "to

be a major issue" in deal
