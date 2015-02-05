BRIEF-Pfizer says Hospira deal would not delay possible breakup of Pfizer by 2017

Feb 5 Pfizer Inc :
* Says Hospira deal would not delay timing of possible
breakup of
Pfizer by 2017
* CEO says likes the hospital pump business and aims to remain
in it
* CFO says it would have to pay a $500 million breakup fee if
it were to
abandon Hospira deal
* CFO says company buying Hospira "at a fair price," will be
partially financed
by overseas Pfizer cash
* CFO says deal would not change pfizer's expected 2015 tax
rate of about 25
percent
* CEO says does not expect hospira's biosimilars partnership
with celltrion "to
be a major issue" in deal