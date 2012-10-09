版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer agrees to $164 mln settlement of Celebrex securities class action suit

Oct 9 Pfizer Inc : * Says has agreed to $164 million settlement of securities class

action lawsuit involving its Celebrex painkiller * Says settlement subject to approval of New Jersey federal court

