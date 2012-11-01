版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 1日 星期四 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer down 2.1 pct in premarket after results

NEW YORK Nov 1 Pfizer Inc : * Shares down 2.1 percent in premarket trading after results

