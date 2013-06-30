New clot preventer works as well as warfarin with less bleeding

* Pfizer, Bristol drug Eliquis cut major bleeding risk by
nearly 70 percent
* Treatment worked as well as warfarin at preventing clots
in legs, lungs
By Bill Berkrot
July 1 The blood clot preventer Eliquis, sold by
Pfizer Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, proved
as effective as widely used warfarin in treating a dangerous
condition known as venous thromboembolism and caused far less
bleeding, according to data from a large clinical trial.
The Pfizer and Bristol-Myers pill met the main goal of the
study by showing it worked just as well as conventional
treatment with warfarin, a generic blood thinner, in reducing
recurrence of the condition and related deaths.
Eliquis also led to a nearly 70 percent reduction in the
risk of major bleeding and more than a 50 percent reduction in a
category known as clinically relevant non-major bleeding.
Bleeding is typically the most troubling side effect of extended
use of blood thinning drugs.
Dr. Giancarlo Agnelli, the study's lead investigator, called
the bleeding results "a remarkable real advantage" for Eliquis.
"This is to me the most striking finding of this study in
terms of potential changes to clinical practice," Agnelli, who
presented the data on Monday at the International Society on
Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) meeting in Amsterdam, said in a
telephone interview. The results were also published in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
"This really makes apixaban a really safe compound," he
added, using the chemical name for Eliquis.
Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a potentially fatal
condition consisting of blood clots in the leg, known as deep
vein thrombosis, and clots in the lungs, known as pulmonary
embolism. About 900,000 Americans and 1 million patients in the
European Union are diagnosed with the condition each year. The
condition recurs in up to 10 percent of patients.
SLOW UPTAKE FOR SOME
Eliquis belongs to a new class of blood clot preventers
meant to replace warfarin, which has been in use for decades and
requires rigorous monitoring. It competes directly with Xarelto
from Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson, and
Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa.
Some doctors have been reluctant to switch to the new
medicines in part because their blood-thinning effect is not
easily reversed in case emergency medical treatment, such as
surgery, is needed. Companies are testing agents that could be
used to reverse the blood thinning effect if necessary.
Eliquis is already approved to prevent strokes and blood
clots in patients with a common, but dangerous irregular
heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation - by far the largest
market for the new blood thinners.
ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum forecast eventual peak
annual sales of $3 billion for the drug. If approved for venous
thromboembolism, it would add an important, if smaller, use for
the medicine.
While doctors are comfortable using warfarin, it requires
careful patient monitoring of levels of the drug in the blood
and dose adjustments, as well as patient dietary and lifestyle
changes to prevent dangerous bleeding. Eliquis and its rivals
are a fixed dose treatment with little or no patient monitoring
required.
"Even if you show just non-inferiority, the advantage (of
Eliquis) in terms of increased practicality is huge," said
Agnelli, the director of the Department of Internal and
Cardiovascular Medicine and Stroke-Unit of University Hospital
in Perugia, Italy.
The nearly 5,400-patient trial tested 10 milligrams of
Eliquis given twice a day for seven days followed by 5 mg twice
daily for six months against the conventional use of initial
injections of Sanofi's Lovenox (enoxaparin) followed
by daily use of warfarin.
For the composite goal of recurrence of VTE and VTE-related
death there were 59 cases for Eliquis, or 2.3 percent, versus 71
cases for warfarin, or 2.7 percent.
For the primary safety goal of the study, there were 15
reports of major bleeding among Eliquis patients, or 0.6
percent, compared with 49 major bleeds among warfarin patients,
or 1.8 percent. The 69-percent reduced major bleeding risk was
deemed to be highly statistically significant, researchers said.
There were 103 reported cases of clinically relevant
non-major bleeding with the Pfizer and Bristol drug versus 215
cases in the warfarin group, or a risk reduction of 52 percent.