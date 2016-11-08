Pfizer says closing two British sites, not Brexit-related

LONDON Nov 8 U.S. drugs company Pfizer said it was closing two sites in Britain that employ a total of 370 people following a review of its global supply network.

"It is important to note that these proposals are in no way related to the result of the Brexit decision," the company said on Tuesday.

Its Hospira UK (Aseptic Services) Compounding site in North London, where it employs 100 people, will close in the middle of next year, a spokesman said, while a packaging and distribution site in Havant, southern England, which employs 270 people, will close by the end of 2020.

The company said it would where possible mitigate against job losses resulting from the closures. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alexander Smith)