Pfizer says closing two British sites, not Brexit-related

LONDON Nov 8 U.S. drugs company Pfizer
said it was closing two sites in Britain that employ a total of
370 people following a review of its global supply network.
"It is important to note that these proposals are in no way
related to the result of the Brexit decision," the company said
on Tuesday.
Its Hospira UK (Aseptic Services) Compounding site in North
London, where it employs 100 people, will close in the middle of
next year, a spokesman said, while a packaging and distribution
site in Havant, southern England, which employs 270 people, will
close by the end of 2020.
The company said it would where possible mitigate against
job losses resulting from the closures.
