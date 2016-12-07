UPDATE 3-Britain fines Pfizer record $107 mln for huge drug price hike

* Pfizer, Flynn Pharma fined for charging excessive prices
* Cost of epilepsy medicine increased up to 2,600 percent
* Drugmakers dispute decision and plan to appeal
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 7 Britain's competition watchdog has
fined Pfizer a record 84.2 million pounds ($107 million)
for its role in ramping up the cost of an epilepsy drug by as
much as 2,600 percent.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also fined Flynn
Pharma 5.2 million pounds for overcharging for phenytoin sodium
capsules, following a dramatic price hike in 2012.
The CMA's ruling comes amid a growing debate on both sides
of the Atlantic about the ethics of price hikes for old
off-patent medicines that are only made by a few firms and where
there is little competition.
U.S. drugmaker Turing Pharmaceuticals, led at the time by
hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli, caused outrage last year by
raising the U.S. price of Daraprim, an old anti-infective drug,
by more than 5,000 percent to $750 a pill.
In the case of phenytoin sodium capsules, the UK price
charged for 100 mg packs of the drug jumped from 2.83 pounds to
67.50 in 2012, before reducing to 54.00 from May 2014.
As a result, annual spending on the capsules by Britain's
National Health Service rose from 2 million pounds in 2012 to
about 50 million in 2013. The CMA said UK prices were many times
higher than elsewhere in Europe.
Pfizer used to market the medicine under the brand name
Epanutin but sold the rights to Flynn, a privately owned British
company, in September 2012.
It was then debranded, meaning that it was no longer subject
to price regulation, and the price soared.
"The companies deliberately exploited the opportunity
offered by debranding to hike up the price for a drug which is
relied upon by many thousands of patients," Philip Marsden,
chairman of the CMA's case decision group, said on Wednesday.
"This is the highest fine the CMA has imposed and it sends
out a clear message to the sector that we are determined to
crack down on such behaviour."
The previous highest fine of 58.5 million pounds was handed
to British Airways in 2012 for colluding with rival
Virgin Atlantic on fuel surcharges. That was imposed by
the CMA's predecessor, the Office of Fair Trading.
Pfizer said it planned to appeal all aspects of the verdict.
The U.S. drugmaker said the medicine had been loss-making
and it was therefore forced to consider whether it could
continue supplying it. Pfizer added that the price set by Flynn
was actually 25 to 40 percent less than the cost of an
equivalent tablet form from another supplier.
Flynn's chief executive David Fakes said punishing his
company, which also plans to appeal, for selling phenytoin
capsules for less than phenytoin tablets "beggars belief".
The CMA also ordered both to reduce their prices, a move
that lawyers said could trigger claims for redress from
customers who had been over-charged.
In February it fined GlaxoSmithKline 37.6 million
pounds for striking deals to delay the launch of cheap generic
copies of its former blockbuster antidepressant Seroxat.
The watchdog has four other ongoing investigations into the
pharmaceutical sector.
($1 = 0.7903 pounds)
