Pfizer UK deal keeps generic Lipitor at bay to May

LONDON Oct 10 Pfizer has settled a
legal tussle in Britain with Teva and other generic
drugmakers looking to sell copies of its top-selling cholesterol
drug Lipitor, keeping generics off the market until May 2012.
The U.S. drugmaker's British unit said the companies had
agreed not to sell Teva's version of the medicine, which is
known generically as atorvastatin, before the British patent
expiry in May 2012.
Other firms involved in the settlement are Phoenix
Healthcare Distribution, Barclay Pharmaceuticals, AAH
Pharmaceuticals, L Rowland & Co and Day Lewis.
Lipitor, the world's biggest-selling drug, had second
quarter global sales of $2.6 billion, including $1.4 billion in
the United States, where the first generic could be launched at
the end of next month.
