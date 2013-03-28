版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 08:01 BJT

Pfizer gets new rebuff from UK cost body for cancer drug

LONDON, March 28 Pfizer suffered a second rejection in two days from Britain's health cost watchdog NICE as its new kidney cancer drug Inlyta was turned down for use on the state health service.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday the new treatment was not a cost-effective use of National Health Service resources.

The decision follows a similar rebuff for Pfizer's lung cancer drug Xalkori on Wednesday.

In both cases, the NICE recommendations are preliminary and subject to further consultation.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐