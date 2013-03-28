Pfizer gets new rebuff from UK cost body for cancer drug

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
LONDON, March 28 Pfizer suffered a second rejection in two days from Britain's health cost watchdog NICE as its new kidney cancer drug Inlyta was turned down for use on the state health service.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday the new treatment was not a cost-effective use of National Health Service resources.
The decision follows a similar rebuff for Pfizer's lung cancer drug Xalkori on Wednesday.
In both cases, the NICE recommendations are preliminary and subject to further consultation.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)