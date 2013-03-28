Pfizer gets new rebuff from UK cost body for cancer drug

LONDON, March 28 Pfizer suffered a second rejection in two days from Britain's health cost watchdog NICE as its new kidney cancer drug Inlyta was turned down for use on the state health service.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday the new treatment was not a cost-effective use of National Health Service resources.

The decision follows a similar rebuff for Pfizer's lung cancer drug Xalkori on Wednesday.

In both cases, the NICE recommendations are preliminary and subject to further consultation.