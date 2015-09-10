Pfizer loses UK patent case over use of Lyrica drug in pain

LONDON, Sept 10 Pfizer suffered a major
setback in Britain on Thursday when the High Court in London
ruled that its claims of general patent protection for the use
of its $5 billion-a-year drug Lyrica in pain were invalid.
Lyrica, known generically as pregabalin, was originally
developed for epilepsy. However, further research showed it
could also help patients suffering from neuropathic pain and
most prescriptions are now written for pain.
The original British patent on pregabalin expired last year
but Pfizer was awarded a secondary patent covering pain, valid
until July 2017.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Martinne Geller)