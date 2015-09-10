Pfizer loses UK patent case over use of Lyrica drug in pain

LONDON, Sept 10 Pfizer suffered a major setback in Britain on Thursday when the High Court in London ruled that its claims of general patent protection for the use of its $5 billion-a-year drug Lyrica in pain were invalid.

Lyrica, known generically as pregabalin, was originally developed for epilepsy. However, further research showed it could also help patients suffering from neuropathic pain and most prescriptions are now written for pain.

The original British patent on pregabalin expired last year but Pfizer was awarded a secondary patent covering pain, valid until July 2017.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Martinne Geller)