Pfizer lung cancer pill rejected by UK cost agency

BRIEF-STT Enviro announces settlement of lawsuit
* STT Enviro Corp - has settled a lawsuit with a customer in United States relating to cancellation of a contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 27 Pfizer's new lung cancer pill Xalkori is too expensive to be worth using on Britain's state health service, the country's health cost watchdog said on Wednesday.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said the drug, which works by blocking enzymes that can stimulate tumour growth, could not be considered a cost-effective use of National Health Service resources.
The agency's draft guidance on the drug - which costs 4,689 pounds ($7,100) for a 30-day supply - is now open for consultation.
Xalkori won conditional approval from European health regulators last October, following a green light in the United States in 2011.
It is designed to be used along with a companion diagnostic to test for a gene mutation known as ALK, which occurs in about 4 percent of patients with non-small cell lung cancer, many of them non-smokers.
* Jetpay Corporation announces 2016 financial results; annual revenues increase 30.0% including 42.4% increase in payment services
* Ball Corporation sells Paint and General Line plant in Hubbard, Ohio