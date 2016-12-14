Pfizer's Xtandi fails in progression trial vs J&J's Zytiga

Dec 14 A late-stage trial found that continuing
treatment with Pfizer Inc's cancer drug Xtandi in
addition to a regimen of Zytiga and a steroid worked no better
than the two other drugs alone in patients with advanced
prostate cancer whose disease had worsened, the company said on
Wednesday.
Zytiga, or abiraterone acetate, is sold by Johnson & Johnson
.
Xtandi, currently approved in the United States for patients
with advanced prostate cancer that has spread, is sold by Pfizer
in partnership Astellas Pharma Inc.
Pfizer acquired its stake in the cancer drug, also known as
enzalutamide, earlier this year with its $14 billion buyout of
Medivation Inc.
Pfizer and Astellas, in a release, said they remain
committed to continuing to explore the clinical potential of
Xtandi.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Tom Brown)