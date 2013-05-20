Pfizer halts study of lymphoma drug unlikely to help survival

May 20 Pfizer Inc, which has been on a
hot streak with three recent approvals of cancer drugs, stumbled
on Monday, saying it was halting a late-stage trial of a drug
for aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma after independent monitors
found it was not likely to improve survival.
Pfizer said it would continue to study the experimental
drug, inotuzumab ozogamicin, in other hematologic cancers.
"Hematologic cancers are a complex group of diseases, with
more than 70 different types of lymphomas, leukemias or myelomas
that require unique treatment options," Mace Rothenberg,
Pfizer's senior vice president of clinical development and
medical affairs for its oncology business unit, said in a
statement.
No new or unexpected safety problems were identified by the
independent monitors, Pfizer said.
Inotuzumab is not a particularly high-profile drug in
Pfizer's developmental pipeline, but had reached the final stage
of human trials before the company would have applied for FDA
approval.
Analysts at Cowen & Co had forecast sales of $100 million in
2016 for the drug.
The study tested inotuzumab in combination with Roche
Holding's Rituxan in patients with relapsed or
refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma who were not
candidates for intensive high-dose chemotherapy. That
combination was compared with patients who got either Rituxan
and Teva's Treanda or Rituxan and the chemotherapy
drug, gemcitabine.
During a planned interim analysis, an independent Data
Monitoring Committee concluded that inotuzumab ozogamicin plus
Rituxan would not improve overall survival compared with the
other drug regimens.