RPT-UPDATE 3-FDA staff flags concerns about Pfizer's quit-smoking drug study

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Natalie Grover and Toni Clarke
Sept 12 Pfizer Inc's trial data on
Chantix, a drug to help people quit smoking, failed to impress
U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists, in a blow to the
company's attempts to have a serious warning removed from the
drug's label.
The FDA staff, in a preliminary review, expressed concerns
about the collection and interpretation of data from a
post-marketing study on the controversial drug.
Pfizer has been trying to have the "black box" warning -
which warns of psychiatric risks including suicidal thoughts,
hostility and agitation - removed from the drug's label.
In March 2015, the FDA left the warning on the label,
following the recommendation of an advisory committee to wait
for the outcome of the study in more than 8,000 adult smokers.
Results from the study, which compared Chantix or
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Zyban with a placebo or a nicotine
patch in smokers with and without a history of psychiatric
disorders, showed that the drug did not significantly increase
the incidence of serious neuropsychiatric side-effects.
However, FDA staff disputed the results, flagging
inconsistencies in data collection and characterization of the
severity of some side-effects.
These factors could have led to biased results, they said,
ahead of a meeting of independent advisers on Wednesday.
The advisers will discuss the trial findings and decide
whether the warning should be removed. The FDA is not obligated
to follow the panel's recommendations, but it usually does.
James Rusnak, chief development officer of Pfizer's
cardiovascular metabolic unit, said there were bound to be
variations in investigators' judgment within the boundaries of
the trial protocol, just like in the case of doctors in clinical
practice.
"Ultimately, what was reported as an adverse event, was
determined based upon the investigator's local determination of
the subject presenting in front of them," he said.
Any subjectivity in investigator's judgment would be spread
across the four treatment groups and not be limited to Chantix,
Rusnak noted.
In May, European regulators lifted a warning on the drug,
sold under the brand name Champix in Europe, based on the
results of a large study.
Investors were betting big on the drug when Pfizer launched
it in 2006, but reports of mental health problems in users led
to the FDA imposing the black box warning three years later.
Chantix, which loses patent exclusivity in four years,
generated global sales of $671 million in 2015.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Toni Clarke in
Washington; Editing by Kirti Pandey)