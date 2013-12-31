China halts imports of Pfizer drug on paperwork glitch

SHANGHAI Dec 31 China suspended imports of U.S.
drugmaker Pfizer Inc's AIDS-related drug Diflucan on
Tuesday, citing a problem with late paperwork, the country's
food and drug watchdog said in a statement on its website.
Pfizer, the largest drugmaker in the United States,
contravened Chinese law when one of its France-based factories
failed to submit a supplementary application on time, the China
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in the statement.
With the country's healthcare spending forecast to nearly
triple to $1 trillion by 2020 from $357 billion in 2011,
according to consulting firm McKinsey, China is a magnet for
makers of medicines and medical equipment.
Pfizer has taken steps to resolve the issue and is working
with China's FDA to ensure its products comply with Chinese law,
it said in a statement on its Chinese-language website. The
issue is not linked to quality or safety, it added.
Some analysts said the incident looked like a paperwork
"glitch" and should be short-lived.
"It should not impact too much Pfizer's business in China
and I am sure the imports will be resumed once the procedure is
complete," said Simon Li, Shanghai-based general manager at
Kantar Health China.
China has been cracking down this year on the healthcare
sector, with investigations ranging from allegations of
corporate bribery to how drugs are priced, as well as drives to
increase quality and safety levels across the sector.
Diflucan, which treats fungal infections linked to AIDS, had
worldwide sales of $259 million in 2012, according to Pfizer's
latest annual financial statement, a small fraction of the
firm's $59 billion revenue that year. Pfizer has more than 9,000
employees in China and operates in more than 250 Chinese cities.