Pfizer to invest $350 mln in China biotech hub, first in Asia

SHANGHAI, June 28 Pfizer Inc will invest
$350 million to build a biotech centre in China, the latest in a
series of moves by pharma industry giants to set up shop in the
world's no. 2 drugs market with the aim of securing faster
approvals for their products.
The facility in eastern Hangzhou region - Pfizer's first
biotech centre in Asia - is expected to be completed by 2018,
the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
Global "Big Pharma" is increasingly looking for smart ways
to tap China's healthcare market, estimated by consultancy IMS
Health to be worth around $185 billion by 2018. From investing
in China facilities to acquisitions, licensing deals and joint
ventures, the aim is to seek an edge in dealings with domestic
regulators and government.
John Young, group president for Pfizer's essential health
division, said in the statement that the Hangzhou facility
should "help support China's aim to increase the complexity and
value of its manufacturing sector by 2025".
Pfizer said it would "work closely" with local regulators to
bring the drugs "to market as soon as possible". The centre will
mostly on biologic drugs - made from living micro-organisms
rather than chemically synthesised - and lower-cost
'biosimilars', of generic versions of biologics.
Pharmaceutical executives have long complained about the
slow process of getting drugs to market in China, while others
have run up against regulatory roadblocks. Pfizer had to close
its vaccine business in the country last year after a licence
for its top-selling vaccine Prevenar was not renewed.
China's overall healthcare spending is set to hit $1.3
trillion by 2020, but drug market growth has slowed to a low
single-digit percentage pace from over 20 percent just four
years ago as branded generics have lost their shine and Beijing
has looked to drive down prices to keep a lid on costs.
