Pfizer vaccine Prevenar gains approval in China

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SHANGHAI Nov 2 Chinese regulators have approved Pfizer Inc's blockbuster vaccine Prevenar 13, the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday, a breakthrough for the firm after it was forced to shut its vaccine business in China last year.
Prevenar - one of Pfizer's top selling products - is used primarily for infants to help prevent pneumococcal disease, a bacterial infection that can lead to illnesses such as pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis.
Pfizer shuttered its China vaccines business after a license for an earlier version of Prevenar was not renewed. Foreign drugmakers face growing difficulties obtaining approvals for medicines in China, the world's No. 2 drug market. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
