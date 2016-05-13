Pfizer blocks its drugs from use in lethal injections -NY Times

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
WASHINGTON May 13 Pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc has imposed controls on its products to ensure that none are used in lethal injections, the New York Times said on Friday.
The move shuts off the last remaining source of drugs used in executions, following similar actions by more than 20 U.S. and European drugmakers, the Times said.
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio