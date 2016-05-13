版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 04:17 BJT

Pfizer blocks its drugs from use in lethal injections -NY Times

WASHINGTON May 13 Pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc has imposed controls on its products to ensure that none are used in lethal injections, the New York Times said on Friday.

The move shuts off the last remaining source of drugs used in executions, following similar actions by more than 20 U.S. and European drugmakers, the Times said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐