Pfizer ban on lethal drug sales complicates executions in 20 U.S. states

May 17 More than 20 U.S. states that use a
combination of drugs to carry out lethal injections will find it
harder to conduct executions due to Pfizer's ban on sales of its
chemicals, but the move will have little impact on the handful
that rely on a single drug.
The pharmaceutical giant's move last week cuts off the last
major U.S. source for drugs in the deadly mixes,
and it adds to the difficulties of states that were already
struggling to procure chemicals for lethal injections.
Among the states affected are Florida and Oklahoma, which
have been among the leaders in executions since the U.S. Supreme
Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.
Drug scarcity is also an obstacle for Alabama, Arizona,
Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi,
South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming.
Since many mostly European drugmakers began banning sales of
their products for use in executions about five years ago over
ethical concerns, U.S. states have often turned to lightly
regulated compounding pharmacies, which can mix chemicals.
That has resulted in a string of lawsuits challenging
secrecy in procurement and the quality of the mixes provided.
Middlemen who flout Pfizer's ban could face sanctions.
"Now a distributor who violates Pfizer's policies can face
contractual liability and termination of its ability to sell any
of Pfizer's medicines," said Robert Dunham, executive director
of the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center, which
monitors capital punishment.
Ohio, which has executed 53 inmates since the U.S. Supreme
Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, said last year it
was delaying all executions until at least 2017 due to trouble
obtaining the necessary drugs.
The state's problems worsened with Pfizer's decision because
drugs on Ohio's protocol were on the company's list.
BANNED DRUGS
The chemicals banned for sale by Pfizer include the
sedative midazolam, which has been used to render a prisoner
unconscious, as well as pancuronium bromide, which can be used
as a paralytic agent that halts breathing, and potassium
chloride, which can cause cardiac arrest.
Thirty-one U.S. states have the death penalty. But only six
have an established one-drug protocol, including Texas, Georgia
and Missouri, while two others where executions are on hold have
plans to use a single drug for executions, according to the
Death Penalty Information Center.
The single drug most often used is pentobarbital, which is
not made by Pfizer.
Texas, which has executed 537 prisoners since 1976, more
than any other state, said it should be able to obtain the
chemicals it needs.
"It's not anticipated that Pfizer's decision will have an
impact on the agency's current ability to carry out executions,"
said Jason Clark, a spokesman for the Texas Department of
Criminal Justice.
Many of the states that rely on compounding pharmacies have
laws banning the release of the pharmacies' names, which they
say is needed as a security precaution.
But Dale Baich, an attorney for death row inmates, rejected
that. "The purpose of the secrecy is to keep companies in the
dark about the misuse of their products," Baich said.
States have also looked overseas. Last year the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration impounded a shipment of the execution
drug sodium thiopental, ordered by Texas and Arizona from India,
saying its import was banned and it has no legal use in the
United States.
DECLINING EXECUTIONS
The number of U.S. executions has been on the decline for
years, falling to 28 in 2015, the lowest in more than two
decades, and well off a peak of 98 in 1999, according to the
Death Penalty Information Center.
"They (Pfizer) have caved in to pressure from the anti-death
penalty side," said Kent Scheidegger, legal director of the
Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, a victims' rights
organization that supports the death penalty.
Last year, only six U.S. states conducted executions. Among
those, Florida and Oklahoma currently have a moratorium on
executions in place due to legal battles.
One of the drugs on the Pfizer list, midazolam, was at the
center of a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year where the
court by a 5-4 margin upheld its use in Oklahoma.
The drug was used in troubled executions in Arizona and
Oklahoma where death row inmates were seen twisting on gurneys
for several minutes. It has also been employed in executions in
Florida, Ohio, and Alabama.
The option for several states has been to consider using the
single drug method like Texas, or explore alternatives such as
bringing back firing squads, gas chambers and electric chairs.
"Lethal injection fails miserably," said Robert Blecker, a
criminal law professor at New York Law School who advocates the
death penalty for the worst of the worst.
"I hope the Pfizer decision moves states to choose a more
honest method to kill those who deserve to die."
