Pfizer to pay $784.6 million to resolve Wyeth false claims lawsuit

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
WASHINGTON, April 27 Pfizer Inc has agreed to pay $784.6 million to resolve allegations that Wyeth, which it acquired in 2009, underpaid drug rebates to Medicaid, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
The settlement resolves claims that Wyeth knowingly reported false and fraudulent prices on two of its anti-acid drugs, Protonix Oral and Protonix IV, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation