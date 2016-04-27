Pfizer to pay $784.6 million to resolve Wyeth false claims lawsuit

WASHINGTON, April 27 Pfizer Inc has agreed to pay $784.6 million to resolve allegations that Wyeth, which it acquired in 2009, underpaid drug rebates to Medicaid, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The settlement resolves claims that Wyeth knowingly reported false and fraudulent prices on two of its anti-acid drugs, Protonix Oral and Protonix IV, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)