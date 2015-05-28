FDA app proves Pfizer drug to treat very rare lung disease

WASHINGTON May 28 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Thursday approved the first drug to treat a
rare, progressive lung disease that mainly affects women of
childbearing age.
The drug, Rapamune, known chemically as sirolimus, is made
by Pfizer Inc and is designed to treat
lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a disease that causes lung
damage and affects only two to five women per million worldwide.
The drug was originally approved in 1999 to help prevent
organ rejection in patients receiving kidney transplants. It was
reviewed under the FDA's "breakthrough therapy" program, which
helps speed products for unmet needs through the development and
regulatory process.
