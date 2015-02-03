UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA approves Pfizer's high profile breast cancer drug

(Adds Pfizer, UCLA comment, background on drug)
By Ransdell Pierson
Feb 3 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Tuesday approved Pfizer Inc's Ibrance, a potential new
standard of care for advanced breast cancer, in a regulatory
decision that came more than two months earlier than expected.
Wall Street has considered the drug, whose chemical name is
palbociclib, to be one of the most promising medicines in
Pfizer's development pipeline. It was approved for previously
untreated postnopausal women whose cancer cells have receptors
to the female hormone estrogen and who do not have mutations in
the HER2 gene that can contribute to uncontrolled growth of
breast cells.
Such patients represent the largest proportion of breast
cancer cases and are typically treated with the chemotherapy
tamoxifen or letrozole, a drug used to prevent production of
estrogen.
Cowen and Co analyst Steve Scala has estimated Ibrance could
generate annual sales of $3 billion by 2020.
It works through a new mechanism of action, by blocking two
enzymes involved in cell division, CDK4 and CDK6. In one
clinical trial, the average patient taking Ibrance in
combination with the standard treatment letrozole went 20.2
months without a worsening of symptoms - twice the length of
time of those taking letrozole alone.
"This approval represents the first treatment advance for
this group of women in more than 10 years," said Mace
Rothenberg, the head of oncology for Pfizer.
UCLA which helped test the drug for Pfizer, in a statement,
said Ibrance produced "groundbreaking results" in studies
conducted at the university and has potential to become a
mainstay treatment.
Ibrance will give a big boost to Pfizer as it attempts to
bolster its medicine cabinet with new cancer drugs, including
ones that work by harnessing the immune system to recognize and
kill tumor cells.
The largest U.S. drugmaker badly needs big-selling new drugs
to boost its earnings, following patent expirations on many of
its biggest brands and a relatively thin supply of promising
drugs in late-stage trials.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by David Gregorio,
Bernard Orr)